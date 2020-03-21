‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Quinn Wreaks Havoc As She Releases Video

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 23 reveal that everything will go Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) way and that she couldn’t be more pleased with herself. Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) intuition will also kick in that something isn’t quite right with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Monday, March 23 – Donna Stumbles Upon The Video

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will visit her sister, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). She will flick through the digital photo album and stumble upon the salacious video of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing each other. Donna will go off at Brooke as she realizes that she and Bill canoodled behind their sister’s back.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will warn Flo against visiting Sally, per TV Guide. However, Flo is determined to make peace with Sally and will ignore her aunt’s advice.

Tuesday, March 24 – Sally’s Behavior Concerns Flo

Flo will notice that something seems odd about Sally’s behavior toward Wyatt. Since Sally knows that she and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) are still together, she will find it strange that Sally’s still affectionate toward him. Flo will become suspicious of Sally’s true motive to stay at the beach house.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Donna and Brooke will anxiously try to erase the video from the digital photo frame. It seems that Donna and Brooke will figure out that Quinn uploaded the clip via the app.

Wednesday, March 25 – Brooke & Ridge’s Reunion Party

Quinn will mercilessly tease Brooke about the video she has in her possession. Of course, Brooke will fire back but there’s nothing the blonde can do about Quinn’s attitude.

At the reunion party, Brooke will go missing. Ridge and her family try to find her but she’s nowhere to be found.

Thursday, March 26 – Bridget Arrives

Brooke and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) daughter will arrive just in time for the party. Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) wanted to show her support for Brooke and Ridge’s marriage.

Quinn’s revenge plot goes exactly as planned and the video of Brooke and Bill’s betrayal plays on the screen. Things go south for the cheaters as their loved ones express their shock.

Friday, March 27 – Brooke Pays The Price

Katie and Ridge will be torn to shreds as they view the scandalous video. Never would they have believed that they would have found themselves in the same situation again.

While everyone tries to process the betrayal, Quinn gloats as Brooke’s secrets come to light.