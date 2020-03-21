‘Dragon Ball Super’ Chapter 58 Spoilers: Goku Unleashes Ultra Instinct Against Moro

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super manga, which is titled “Son Goku Arrives,” featured the much-awaited return of Son Goku to Earth to face Moro and his army. Moro may have easily defeated Son Goku in their first battle, but there’s no guarantee that the same thing would happen in their second faceoff. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 58 hinted at Son Goku showing the result of his training with Merus at the Hyperbolic Time Chamber against Moro.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 58 started with Son Goku using his Instant Transmission to reach Earth. Upon his arrival, he immediately helped Krillin and Master Roshi defeat the three female prisoners that used Fusion to become one powerful being. Son Goku asked Krillin and Master Roshi to give the Galactic Patrol a hand in bringing the prisoners to their spaceship so he could help their other comrades in fighting the escaped prisoners.

Before he left, Krillin had a quick question to Son Goku about his training and chances of beating Moro. Son Goku told Krillin that the only reason why he underwent intense training with Merus is to take Moro down. Though he already experienced fighting him, Son Goku said that he felt that Moro is still hiding his real power. However, instead of being worried about their current situation, Son Goku admitted that he’s “super excited” to face Moro again.

After knocking out the prisoner Yamcha, Tenshinhan, and Chiaotzu were dealing with, Son Goku headed into the location of Piccolo and Son Gohan. Despite having the advantage in terms of number, Piccolo and Son Gohan were noticeably having a hard time beating Saganbo. Just when Sagandbo was about to overwhelm Piccolo and Son Gohan, Son Goku arrived and fought the enemy.

Piccolo and Son Gohan were shocked to see Son Goku and said that neither of them sensed his Ki. Also, they couldn’t see any of his attacks against Saganbo and noticed the massive improvement with his power. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 58 showed Moro consistently giving Saganbo power up while he’s fighting Son Goku. However, though it somewhat helped him keep up with Son Goku Super Saiyan Blue, Saganbo’s body reached its limit. After receiving energy more than his body could take, Saganbo died.

Son Goku immediately confronted Moro about what he has done to his friend. Moro said that he didn’t consider Saganbo as a friend but just his soldier. The final scenes of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 58 showed Son Goku returning to his base form to show the result of his training against Moro. After seeing Son Goku unleash an incredible amount of aura, Moro became serious and said that what he has witnessed wasn’t a mortal ability. Son Goku revealed that he showcased the initial stage of the technique of the gods called Ultra Instinct.