‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, March 20: Sally Screams, ‘You Want Me To Tell Him I’m Not Dying?’

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, March 20 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who had just told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that she was dying. She then realized that he was not shocked by her revelation and demanded, “You knew, didn’t you?” Wyatt nodded before Sally lashed out that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) must have broken her confidence. Wyatt confirmed her suspicions, per She Knows Soaps.

Is Sally Dying?

Sally then interrogated Wyatt about his relationship with her. She wanted to know if he and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were really broken up or if they had set up a scam to show her some pity. Wyatt admitted that he and Flo were still together. Sally yelled that she could not believe that she had been so stupid.

As she stormed out, she fell. Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) said that the stress of putting up a façade for Wyatt’s sake had caused her too much stress. Wyatt opined that Sally could have hit her head from the fall and blacked out. He told Sally that she was to stay at the beach house. Sally protested but Wyatt said that he wanted to be there for her. He encouraged Sally to fight the illness. He then told the doctor and Sally that he would give them some time to talk. The doctor urged Wyatt to stay so he could hear what she had to say, but Sally wanted to keep it private.

After Wyatt left, Sally and Dr. Escobar were at each other’s throats. “Don’t lecture me, Penny!” Sally screamed. She wanted to know if Penny wanted to go after Wyatt and tell him that she had been lying to him the whole time.

“You want me to tell him that I’m not dying?” Sally shouted.

Eric & Quinn Upload To The Frame

At Forrester Creations, Eric Forrester (John McCook) was happy to hear that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) were back together. She told him that Ridge had given her a digital photo frame. He revealed that Ridge had told him about the gift and had given him the access code to upload some photos. She was excited to see what he would share with them.

Later, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Eric discussed Ridge and Brooke’s reunion. He showed her the pics that he was uploading on the app. Quinn seemed to be thinking about something as her husband chattered away. He got up to make them some drinks, leaving the tablet behind. Quinn grinned as her husband’s back was turned.

At Brooke’s house, she welcomed her husband home again. They looked through the pictures on the frame before they started to kiss. As they were making out, Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) kiss video played.

At Eric’s house, Quinn looked very pleased with herself because her upload was complete.