Country Legend Kenny Rogers Dies At 81 From Natural Causes

The country music icon, Kenny Rogers, has died of natural causes, according to Variety. He was 81-years-old.

A representative for the singer released a statement stating that Rogers “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Rogers is remembered for a variety of country hits including “The Gambler,” “Lady,” and “Lucille,” as well as the hit song with Dolly Parton, “Islands in the Stream.” According to Fox News, he had a total of 24 No. 1 hits during his career.

He received the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 as well as being a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. In addition, he also won three Grammys and six CMA Awards over his lifetime.

Kenny started his music career in the 1950s. In 1961 he joined The New Christy Minstrels, where he not only sang in the band but also played double bass and bass guitar. His first major hit, “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” was with The First Edition, which also included members of the original band.

When this band broke up in the mid to late 1970s, Rogers turned towards a solo career in country music. Along the way, he also collaborated with many other country greats including Dolly Parton and Sheena Easton. He also had a songwriting partnership with Lionel Richie.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Recently, a documentary featuring Rogers was announced by the A&E Network. This is scheduled to air on April 13. According to Variety, it is believed that a lot of the footage used in this documentary will center around “footage from the all-star salute Rogers received in Nashville on Oct. 25, 2017.” As previously reported The Inquisitr, Rogers had planned a farewell tour in 2015. However, by 2017, he canceled existing tour dates under the instruction of medical advice. At the time, he had been suffering from unnamed medical concerns.

Born on August 21, 1938, in Houston, Texas. Kenneth Ray Rogers was one of eight children born to Lucille Lois and Edward Floyd Rogers.

Rogers married five times. His first wife was Janice Gordon Rogers, to which they had one child. After divorcing in 1960, he then went on to marry Jean Rogers. Marrying Margo Anderson in 1964 and divorcing in 1976, they had one child. In 1977, he married Marianne Gordon and divorced her in 1993. They also had one child. In 1997, Rogers married for the final time when he wed Wanda Miller. The couple had twin sons together.

As a result of the recent coronavirus pandemic, the family is planning a small funeral service with a larger memorial planned for the future.