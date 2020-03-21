Dannie Riel Flaunts Sideboob In Revealing Swimsuit On Instagram

Dannie Riel posted a couple of text-based Instagram updates over the past week, but switched it up with her newest photo series. The hottie shared ten images in total with the first one being one of the most revealing as she showed off her sideboob.

The Asian stunner kicked it off with a snap of herself lying on her back on concrete steps with wooden accents. She placed her head on a step, arched her back, and propped up her left knee.

Dannie’s one-piece swimsuit had thin straps and a narrow cut that left her sideboob on show. She also rocked a mesh wraparound skirt and white sandals with bow accents.

The beauty also wore her hair pulled back in a side braided ponytail. She accessorized with a leaf-shaped hair clip and added to her flirty vibes with her makeup application. Dannie sported long lashes, blush, and pink lipstick.

The image was shot on a sunny day and the model’s skin looked flawless and glowed in the light.

The second through fourth pictures were also taken on the steps as Dannie struck silly poses on her side, on all fours, and sitting up.

Plus, there were six more images of the hottie rocking the same outfit by the ocean. She appeared to be having a blast as she leaned over, posed on her hands and knees, and more. It looked like she was caught mid-laugh in most of the photos and she explained in the caption that they were shared in hopes of making people laugh.

The update has garnered over 17,700 likes so far and the cutie’s fans seemingly had only nice things to say in the comments section.

“Why are you so perfect!?” gushed an admirer.

“Definitely got mad style and grace and copious amount of sexiness!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“Wherever you might be, stay safe,” wrote a third supporter, referring to the coronavirus quarantines.

“Kinda sexy tho lmao,” noted a follower in response to Dannie’s humorous outtakes.

In addition, the model shared another swimsuit pic on February 14, that time rocking a red bikini in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Dannie posed on a dark rock formation with the ocean behind her, and she sat with her knees bent and her hand in her hair. She gazed into the distance to her right and accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses. She also sported her hair down and it blew in the wind behind her.