Georgia Fowler Goes Topless At The Beach On Instagram

Georgia Fowler has been unveiling results from her photo shoot from a variety of magazines over the past few days on Instagram, and her newest share was from Vogue Mexico. The hottie posted two photos in the series and the second one was more revealing as she went topless at the beach.

In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret model stood on a rock formation with her back facing the camera. She only wore a pair of high-waisted pants that were checkered with white and burnt orange squares. These were further embellished with images of shells and Georgia also held a black purse in one hand.

The stunner glanced back at the camera over her left shoulder and raised her hand towards her hair. She had an alluring look on her face and parted her lips slightly. Her short locks blew about and obscured her face. Plus, the cutie’s sideboob was partially visible in the shot and her tan lines were hard to miss.

In front of her was a stretch of deserted beach with the ocean in the backdrop. The photo was taken on a cloudy day, making for a moody photo. The shot also featured artistic bokeh on the right side of the frame.

In addition, Georgia shared another image from the photo shoot as she rocked a completely different ensemble. She rocked a long sleeved purple shirt with a high turtleneck collar and floral cutouts on her chest. The piece was from Gucci, as was indicated by the tag in the post.

The bombshell stood at the beach with her hands by her sides as she tilted her head back and closed her eyes.

These shots were credited to photographer Maximilian Höll.

The update has been liked over 7,700 times so far and the beauty’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Wow I love these images,” raved a supporter.

“You are so beautiful,” declared a second admirer.

“Incredible pictures,” observed a third social media user.

“I swear @kaiagerber [sic] looks like a younger you,” suggested a fan.

Plus, Georgia shared another topless snap on February 20, that time showing off the results of her photo shoot with Maxim Magazine. The model rocked a high-waisted skirt with an eye-catching geometric belt and wore her hair down with dramatic curls. She completed her look with a pair of heeled shoes with small cutouts throughout. The image was a collage of two different shots of Georgia from head to toe, and her outfit emphasized her slender, long legs.