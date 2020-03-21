Dolly Castro Flaunts Curvy Bod In Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Dolly Castro has been posting workout pics over the past week on her Instagram page, but changed things up today with a new bikini snap. The Nicaraguan fitness model showcased her curvy body in a leopard-print swimsuit and posed by a modern dresser.

The stunner stood with her body angled towards the camera and popped her right knee. Dolly placed her hand on the piece of furniture and played with a strand of her hair with her other hand. She glanced to her right with a coy smile on her face with her lips closed.

The beauty’s bikini featured leopard-print with bedazzled accents. Her top had a classic triangle cut with thick straps that were made up of sparkling white, pink, and yellow gems. These made up a floral pattern that added a captivating touch to her look. Dolly’s bottoms also featured the same floral accents on her hips. Plus, she tagged Hot Miami Styles in the post.

The hottie wore her hair down and brushed her curly locks in front of her left shoulder. She accessorized with a matching animal-print bandana in her hair but didn’t wear jewelry. Plus, her impeccable makeup application was hard to miss, and it included purple eyeshadow, dark mascara, black liner on her lower lids, and pink lipstick with nude liner.

Behind Dolly was a white dresser that was well-decorated with a lit candle, a hand sculpture that held her necklaces, white roses, and beauty products. Plus, she stood in front of a circular mirror with a gold frame and a large leafy plant could be seen on the right side of the frame.

The update has been liked over 29,000 times and the cutie’s many followers took to the comments section to send their best wishes.

“Such a beautiful woman,” gushed a supporter.

“You’re like an angel without wings baby,” complimented a second admirer.

“You and your thoughts are amazingly beautiful,” declared a fan.

“Very pretty young woman with all due Respect,” raved a fourth social media user.

In addition, the bombshell posted another eye-catching photo of herself in a swimsuit on February 24, that time rocking a cut-out swimsuit that left her toned midriff on full display. The ensemble was orange with thin straps, a scoop neckline, and a u-shaped cutout on the side. In the first shot of the series, Dolly held onto silver railings in the pool and closed her eyes. She placed one hand in her hair and pouted for the photo.