Cindy Kimberly Goes Topless In ‘Wildest’ New Pic On Instagram

Cindy Kimberly took to her Instagram page today to share a new snap that was more revealing than her usual posts. The stunning beauty went topless in the black-and-white pic, although she was partially censored thanks to her cat.

In the photo, Cindy faced the camera straight on and held her pet in her right hand. The cat looked down at the ground, but the model gazed directly at the camera with a sultry pout on her face, her lips parted. Her left breast was in full view, and Cindy only used a white scribbled line to censor her nipple, but she was only partially successful in doing so.

The hottie wore her hair down and pushed behind her shoulders. Her short bangs brushed her forehead, and she added to the glam vibes with her makeup application. Cindy sported light shimmery eyeshadow, heavy mascara, dark liner, and lipstick. She otherwise kept things simple with no visible accessories.

Behind the stunner was a mirror that reflected the sunlight from outside. However, the rest of the room was left in darkness and it was hard to make out any details. On the other hand, Cindy was well lit, although a couple of black horizontal shadow lines fell across her face and her chest.

The update has only been live for 55 minutes, but it’s already garnered over 233,800 likes. Many of the bombshell’s followers seemed floored by the snapshot, and Cindy stopped by with a follow-up comment to her caption.

“It ain’t the wildest thing I’ve ever posted,” she originally wrote in the caption.

That comment has since been altered to make a reference to “social distancing” during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Others gushed about the share.

“Stop my boyfriend is in this app,” joked an admirer.

“This right here is what i call content,” declared a second social media user.

“Beauty like this is rare,” complimented a third supporter.

Cindy also noted that she was trying her hand at a new camera, so her followers can only hope that she’ll continue to take more pics and share them on her Instagram page.

In addition, the hottie posted a photo set on March 10 with another black-and-white image. Cindy posed in the desert beside a camel, and rocked a tube top and white pants. In the final image of that series, she sat on her knees, with her hair brushed in front of her shoulders. She looked at the camera with a smile on her face, and the camel seemingly glanced at the camera, too.