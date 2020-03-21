Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Stuns In A Ribbed Terracotta Bikini And Shares A Message About Bullying

Aly revealed that boys were once cruel to her because she had muscles.

Olympic champion Aly Raisman flaunted her bikini body in a stylish bikini to prove that she ultimately didn’t let her bullies win.

On Friday, the 25-year-old former gymnast took to Instagram to share an important message about bullying and body positivity with her fans. Aly revealed that she experienced body-shaming at a very young age when boys in her fifth grade class told her that her muscles were “gross.” This made her feel insecure and self-conscious, and her bullies eventually made her feel so horrible about herself that she completely quit wearing tank tops.

Fast forward to today, and Aly has grown into a body-confident young woman who is comfortable enough in her own skin to share a bikini photo on social media. In the picture that she shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, the former captain of the “Fierce Five” looked fierce in a ribbed terracotta bikini. Her bathing suit top featured cap sleeves and a knotted detail in the center of the bust. The low neckline exposed a moderate amount of cleavage.

Aly’s matching bottoms had a high-cut leg that showed off her strong thighs. The garment’s waist hit her a few inches below the belly button, exposing plenty of her muscular midriff. She revealed that her swimsuit was from Aerie.

Aly was wearing her long, brunette tresses with a deep side part. Her thick hair was styled in loose waves that really brought out her honey-colored highlights. A barrette covered with cowrie shells kept her hair out of her face.

Aly opted for a natural beauty look that included a light application of eyeshadow that almost matched the color of her bikini. Her lips were a glossy soft pink, and she appeared to be wearing just a touch of bronzer on her cheeks.

Aly had one corner of her lips quirked slightly up as if she were about to smile. She was posing in front of a wall of lush tropical plants.

In the caption of her post, Aly explained how her fans can use their unretouched photos to help raise money for the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA).

As of this writing, Aly’s attempt to raise awareness of body-shaming and body dysmorphia has been liked over 189,000 times, and it has inspired over 2,000 responses.

“Well those boys are bragging to anybody that will listen that they knew you and how they had a crush on you,” one fan wrote in the comments section of her post.

“Jokes on them because you’re gorgeous,” another admirer remarked.

“Love your messages of positivity. You are a beacon to the world. Keep on shining,” read a third comment.

Aly isn’t the only Olympic gymnast who has spoken out against body-shaming. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fellow “Final Five” teammate, Simone Biles, has said that she’s done letting internet trolls make her feel like she needs to fit a certain beauty standard.