Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Tessa Faces Life-Changing Choice

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Tessa has a long way to go before she is able to forgive Mariah. Plus, the cheating cut so deep that Tessa might never be able to forgive her former girlfriend.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) faced a lot of significant issues in her life, including losing her job after Devon (Bryton James) closed Power Communication and Sharon (Sharon Case) learning she had breast cancer. Instead of telling Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Mariah kept it to herself because she worried that her girlfriend would leave the tour and come back to Genoa City. Of course, with things going so badly for her, Mariah found herself confiding in Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton) about everything, and then the stepped over the line, and Tessa caught them.

Now Mariah has apologized to Tessa in private and then again in pubic after one of her concerts, but so far, Tessa hasn’t been able to forgive the infidelity. Kate Fairbanks recently discussed her on-screen alter ego’s dilemma with Soap Opera Digest.

“Tessa is really hurt,” revealed the actress. “Even though she’s a writer, it’s easier for her to shut down in real life than feel vulnerable.”

Several times in their relationship Tessa has kept things from Mariah and even flat out lied. Each time Tessa’s behavior nearly caused the end of their relationship, but somehow Mariah found the strength to be able to forgive, move on, and rebuild their trust. However, Tessa seems to have a tougher time since Mariah cheated on her and withheld crucial information about her life.

“Tessa’s first instinct is to always protect herself. She sees what Mariah has done as a different kind of betrayal than Tessa’s past betrayals,” Fairbanks noted. “Obviously, it’s hypocritical, but Tessa is just taking her time to see what she really wants to do under the guise of ‘screw you!'”

Still, the fact that Tessa seems to see forgiveness as a possibility means there is some hope left for Mariah. However, Mariah seems to have nearly given up after her second attempt at apologizing resulted in Tessa running straight off the stage.

“Forgiveness is a path, it’s not waking up, and everything is fine. If you do go back into a relationship, you have to give 100 percent again. Tess a isn’t so sure she can do that,” said Fairbanks.

If Tessa decides to stay, she and Mariah still have a long road to navigate until they find themselves back in a good place.