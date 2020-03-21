Ainsley Rodriguez Gyrates Hips In Cute Shorts As She Whips Up Green Smoothie In Her Kitchen

Ainsley Rodriguez whipped up a green smoothie in the most recent video on her Instagram page and seemed to have the time of her life while doing so. The Miami-based fitness model rocked a pair of floral print shorts and a halter-back crop top as she danced around her kitchen during the demonstration.

Ainsley took sips from the drink during her hip gyrations and salsa dance moves, she sipped from the drink at the beginning of the video. But then showed fans how it was made.

The combined one banana, a handful of frozen pineapple, some ginger stalks and 2 scoops of powdered greens into a blending cup. She then whipped up all of the ingredients and added a festive cocktail umbrella to her concoction. She then shimmied her hips a bit again before the clip faded to black.

The clip has been viewed almost 30,000 times, as of this writing and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered the model/fitness trainer with praise.

One fan said that Ainsley was perking them up while they were in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love your energy???? I need this in my life being quarantined. Your positive spirit is everything right now @ainsley,” one person wrote.

“You’re absolutely lovely Ainsley,” another added before including a rose and red heart emoji to their comment.

“Prettiest smile on gram,” a third supporter added. “Your sexy hops and smoothie are great baby.”

But amid all of the compliments, one fan had a complaint related to the availability of the ingredients Ainsley included in her recipe.

“All of these items are no longer at my grocery store shelves are empty,” they wrote. “What can I make with tomato celery and apples?” In her reply insley suggested that they could make a juice with those items.

While this post was focused on nutrition, many of Ainsley’s recent posts showcased exercise demonstrations. In a video series posted to Instagram one day ago, Ainsley trained her lower body with a squat challenge that incorporated other exercises into it as well.

Many of the moves required a resistance band and Ainsley expressed her love for this workout tool in her caption.

“Bands are my fave both inside and out of the gym so if you don’t have any I highly suggest ordering and keeping them on hand!” she wrote.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times and over 500 Instagram users have commented on it.