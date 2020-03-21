Joe Biden: Donald Trump Is ‘Behind The Curve’ In Combating Coronavirus Crisis

During a conference call with members of the press on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden weighed in on how President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Per The Hill, Biden ripped into Trump for being “behind the curve” in combating the virus. “He’s all over the map. In a crisis we need leadership that’s straightforward, clear and reliable,” the former vice president told reporters, adding that “the federal government needs to step up and lead.”

“We need action, not words. We need science, not more fiction. Mr. President, start to tell the truth.”

Biden then explained what he would do differently, laying out his own plan for the federal government to tackle the outbreak. The former vice president, he said, would ensure that the government provides testing for all who need it, activate the Defense Production act, provide $100 billion for local governments to mobilize reserve corps, and use the Department of Defense to assist with logistics.

In order to save the sinking economy, Biden told reporters, he would “surge dollars” into it, helping workers and small businesses survive the looming crisis. The former vice president also raveled that he plans on holding similar conferences in the future. “Everything from providing access to where I physically live and being able to broadcast from there, as well as our headquarters, is underway,” he said.

As The Hill notes, after widespread criticism, the Trump administration is now undertaking significant measures to fight the spread of the virus. The president is putting the Defense Production Act “into gear,” and he has halted all nonessential travel between the U.S. and Mexico, imposing similar restrictions at the northern border.

Biden has not been too proactive during the coronavirus outbreak, but he has addressed the issue multiple times. His only remaining rival in the Democratic Party presidential primary race, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, has been holding virtual roundtables and proposing concrete policy solutions.

Biden has what appears to be an insurmountable delegate lead over Sanders, and seems poised to run against Trump in the general election. After the Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada contests Sanders emerged as the national frontrunner and favorite to win the nomination, but the former vice president’s campaign resurrected following a convincing victory in the state of South Carolina.

Days before Super Tuesday, a number of moderate candidates dropped out of the race, endorsing Biden and helping him win the delegate-rich contest.

On Thursday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, became the latest former White House hopeful to endorse Biden for president, demonstrating that virtually the entire Democratic field has coalesced around him.