WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Moved To ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

It’s not uncommon for WWE to abandon the rules of their Superstar Shake-ups and move superstars to different brands in between drafts. While the gaps in logic can be frustrating to some fans, moving superstars to other shows is often necessary for various reasons, whether that’s to rejuvenate their careers or because a roster is in need of fresh talent. However, the latest superstar to move between brands is being used to accommodate a recent signing.

According to Sportskeeda, Mojo Rawley has been moved from Monday Night Raw to Friday Night SmackDown. The former 24/7 Champion has been an inconsistent fixture on the red brand in recent months, but he might play a prominent role on his new show in the lead up to WrestleMania 36.

Rawley appeared on Friday Night SmackDown to introduce his friend Rob Gronkowski to the WWE Universe. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the NFL star will host this year’s WrestleMania, but he also has ambitions of becoming a WWE superstar.

Gronkowski is an analyst for FOX Sports, which is probably why he’s beeing featured on Friday Night SmackDown, which airs on the network. His friendship with Rowley also makes the former 24/7 Champion’s move to the other brand quite logical, even though it happened outside of a draft without any justifiable explanation on Monday Night Raw.

Rawley also appeared on last week’s episode of the blue brand’s flagship show to hype up Gronkowski’s appearance on the latest edition. According to the superstar, he received a last-minute phone call to attend the show while he was holidaying in the Bahamas.

During the latest Friday Night SmackDown segment, Rowley and the former tight end were confronted by King Corbin, another former NFL star who made the transition to wrestling after his football career came to an end. The King of the Ring winner sent a warning to Gronkowski, suggesting that a match could be on the cards between the pair at a later date.

However, Elias eventually showed up and attacked Corbin with a guitar, so it’s likely that WWE will primarily focus on that rivalry for the time being, though Rawley and Gronkowski could play a part in it.

Gronkowski’s arrival in WWE can only help Rawley’s career. The superstar has received some stop-start pushes in the past, including winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 33. However, he’s mostly been used as a lower card enhancement talent, but being around the host of this year’s event could see him involved in a high profile storyline.