‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Comments On The Denise Richards ‘Gang-Up’ Rumors, Claims They’re A ‘Cop-Out’

Lisa Rinna doesn’t believe Denise Richards was targeted by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 10.

During an interview on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series, Everything Iconic, the longtime Bravo cast member was asked about the rumors claiming the women ganged up on Richards during the season.

After Pellegrino noted that he had spoken to Brandi Glanville, who said that no one ganged up on Richards during Season 10, Rinna agreed that when it came to production with Richards and their co-stars, everyone was treated completely fairly. As for why such rumors would exist, Rinna suggested they were a “cop-out” for Richards, who allegedly found herself in the hot seat on occasion.

“I think that’s a really easy way for people to go when they’re in the hot seat and I don’t think it’s necessarily fair,” Rinna shared.

According to Rinna, she and the rest of the cast have all been in the hot seat at one time or another and during her own hot seat moments, Rinna said she made sure not to point the finger and accuse others of bullying her or being mean girls. After all, she stated, no one signs their Bravo contract to join the show and be a bully.

“To be honest with you, I think it’s a really easy cop-out to say, ‘They’re mean girls. They’re bullies,'” she continued. “No, what happens on something like this is you have an opinion and sometimes, the opinions line up.”

While Rinna didn’t name any names while making her claims, she said that certain people were trying to make it look as if a gang-up took place during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 when that wasn’t the case. She then added that she and all of her co-stars “take a hit of it” before saying that she doesn’t agree with the gang-up rumors.

“I don’t think anyone was being a mean girl at all,” she added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna was accused of “constant meddling” by an Us Weekly insider in December, who claimed she was instigating and stirring the pot in an effort to get “maximum drama” on camera. The source went on to say that Rinna was supposedly getting a rise out of Richards to remain relevant on the show and maintain job security.

According to the report, Richards wasn’t a fan of Rinna’s passive-aggressive behavior and appeared to be headed for an on-camera showdown with her, which was what Rinna was said to be hoping for the entire time.