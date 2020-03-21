‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Turned Adult Film Star Maitland Ward Says Her Business Is Booming Amid Coronavirus

Maitland Ward may have picked the right time for a shift in her career.

The Boy Meets World actress has recently launched a career in the adult film industry, and said this week that business has been booming during the coronavirus crisis that has Americans barricaded inside their homes. While the adult film field has followed the rest of the entertainment industry and gone into a holding pattern — especially in California, where the governor this week issued a shelter in place order for residents to remain in their homes other than necessary trips and also ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses — Ward said she has found a way to make money from home.

As The Wrap reported, Ward said being stuck at home has allowed her to make more content, and her existing content has been in higher demand thanks to homebound consumers looking for something to pass the time.

“Actually, I’ve seen upticks in some of my income because people are home and they want entertainment and they want to get away from all the corona stuff,” Ward told The Wrap. “Also I’m stuck at home, too, so I’m doing a lot more content just to fill time as well.”

The report noted that the popular adult film site Pornhub has seen its traffic rise a total of 11.6 percent worldwide. Ward, who said she makes more than half of her income from solo and self-produced content, said that has meant a big uptick in business.

“People are hunkered down and so they want to see content,” Ward told the outlet. “That’s a remarkable thing — that we can earn good money in a crisis like this, when a lot of people are hurting. I’m really grateful for that.”

That allows Ward to continue making money at a time when most entertainment industries are on hold. Production has stopped on television series and movies, music tours have been canceled, and live programming has either been scrapped or changed format drastically.

Ward has a growing career in her new line of work. After making the jump from mainstream television to adult movies, Ward has found huge success in a short time. As InTouch Weekly reported last year, she signed a significant promotional deal with industry giant Vixen Media Group. Ward signed on to be the star of the company’s feature called Deeper, producing featurettes and series that are heavily scripted and with high production quality.