Lisa Rinna Dishes On ‘Cringeworthy’ New Season Of ‘RHOBH,’ Says Everyone Is Going To ‘Take A Hit’

Lisa Rinna is teasing fans of what's to come.

Lisa Rinna appeared on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast on Thursday, where she opened up about the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While chatting on Everything Iconic, Rinna said that when it comes to the new episodes of the Bravo reality series, she believes she and her co-stars did a great job with the new “cringeworthy” season before applauding her co-stars for being “vulnerable” and “open” and “honest” throughout production.

After revealing that she and the rest of the cast can’t wait for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to premiere, noting that they wrapped filming in December, Rinna said Season 10 is going to be a “really good season.”

“It’s cringeworthy on many levels for everybody. Everyone is going to take a hit. Everyone. I can share that. We’re all going to take a hit,” Rinna teased.

Although Rinna didn’t reveal how she and the rest of the group, which includes new full-time cast member Garcelle Beauvais and part-time “friend” Sutton Stracke, would be taking hits, she made it clear that fans would appreciate the honesty of the season and said that she and the rest of the ladies were more vulnerable during Season 10 than they’ve been during past seasons.

“We’ve done a really great season and I think everyone is more open and maybe more honest than they’ve been in the past so I think that’s great because I think it’s all about being vulnerable and open and honest. I think that’s what the audience wants to see,” Rinna explained.

As the interview continued, Pellegrino asked Rinna if she’s had any actress friends that she tried to get cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In response, Rinna revealed that she’s been contacted by a number of people in the business who she’s attempted to convince not to do the show. While Rinna has had plenty of success on the series herself, she admitted to telling others to “run” from Bravo and over the years, there have been a few people who haven’t listened to her advice.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna teased the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills months ago with a series of comments on her Instagram Stories.

“Season 10. Off the charts! OMG. #RHOBH and yes I am the best #hypeman,” Rinna wrote in one post.

“I think it may be the best one yet,” she added in a second.