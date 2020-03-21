Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Cleavage In New Instagram Photo

Stassie Karanikolaou flaunted her chest in her latest Instagram photo, posing for the camera in a low-cut gray jumpsuit. The ensemble seemed to be made up of a soft, comfortable fabric.

The model sat on her bedroom floor to take the mirror selfie, tucking her legs behind her. The long-sleeved garment had a V-shaped neckline and plunged all the way to Stassie’s midriff, showing off her ample cleavage. The jumpsuit cinched at the waist and tied in front. The sleeves reached just below her wrists, which allowed her tattoo to peek out under her gold Cartier “Love” bracelet.

In the caption of the snapshot, Stassie revealed her quarantine routine, which consisted of taking a walk, showering, and then dressing up in the jumpsuit. She “got all cute” in the ensemble, she wrote.

In the background of the photo, fans could see the model’s four-poster bed, along with a nightstand with a lamp placed on it. A large, green plant appeared in the foreground of the picture.

Her platinum hair was parted in the middle and tumbled down her shoulder in styled waves. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her tresses a slight ombre look.

Her brown brows were shaped and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her light eyes. Her upper and lower lashes were coated with black mascara. Shadow shimmered in the inner corners of her eyes. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with a warm, pink blush that made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted with a rosy pink gloss.

The comments section of the image was filled with fans admiring her look and praising the star, with some choosing to express themselves using emoji while others left the model lengthier messages.

“QUEEN,” wrote one fan in all-caps.

“Looks beautiful and sensual,” commented another.

Others couldn’t help but admire her bedroom.

“I want to be in quarantine in that room,” said a third user.

“Can I have your bedroom please,” asked a follower, adding a heart-eye emoji for effect.

As of press time, the photo received more than 253,000 likes and over 880 comments.

Stassie recently revealed more of her plans in quarantine, while she is staying inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In one Instagram slideshow, she appeared in nothing but her underwear, cooking a meal.

“And yes i’m… cooking in my undies because i can and not because my foster pup peed on me,” she captioned the set.