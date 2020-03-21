Celebrities Clamoring For Plastic Surgery During Coronavirus So They Can Recover In Hiding, Noted Surgeon Says

Celebrities are hoping to make the most of the coronavirus, with a noted plastic surgeon saying many are trying to cash in on the mandatory shut-in period to book procedures and heal out of the public eye.

In an interview with TMZ Live, Dr. Terry Dubrow of Botched fame said that celebrities are “clamoring” to get plastic surgery during a time when everyone is forced out of the pubic eye. The state of California issued one of the most stringent measures to stop the coronavirus, with Governor Gavin Newsom ordering the state’s nearly 40 million residents to stay home and only leave for essential trips like food and medicine.

To many celebrities, that has created an opportunity to get a bit of work done, Dubrow said.

“Dr. Dubrow says his Orange County practice is fielding tons of calls from huge movie stars and rich folks in Beverly Hills, where no one is allowed to get elective beauty treatments or cosmetic surgeries during the pandemic, and the flavor of the month is a facelift,” the report noted. “Movies are not filming, so it seems like the perfect time for celebs to go under the knife for a major overhaul… but the doc says not so fast.”

But Dubrow said that he is not planning on booking any procedures, noting that it could be very dangerous if any complications should arise. The state’s hospitals are clogged with patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, the report noted. As the Los Angeles Times reported, ICU beds in the city’s hospitals are all at or near capacity, with more expected to come as the virus continues to spread in the area. Los Angeles was one of the hotspots for the virus, with the total number of people infected nearing 300 on Friday.

Celebrities have also not been immune to the fast-spreading virus. One of the most prominent early cases was actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who both acquired the virus while in California on the set of a Elvis Presley movie. A number of other stars have since tested positive, including actor Idris Elba and Watch What Happens Now host Andy Cohen.

Even if Dubrow were in the mood to book some plastic surgery for celebrities, it’s not clear if they would be permitted to go through with it. The order from Gov. Newsom to residents to stay in their homes does not appear to apply to elective surgical procedures.