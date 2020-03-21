Chanel West Coast Sizzles & Bares Booty In Sexy New Instagram Video

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast surprised her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot video in which she flaunted her curves, and even bared her booty at one point. The video was part of an online challenge, and she tagged the creator of the challenge in the caption of the post.

Chanel likely took the video on her phone, as it featured a vertical view with hot pink straps on either side to make the clip into an Instagram-sized square. Chanel filmed the video in her house, although she placed a filter on it that gave the clip first a red tinge and then a pink tinge.

Chanel rocked a pair of figure-hugging jeans and a bra in the video, showing off her petite yet curvaceous physique. She also had on a thong that appeared to be made from a material that had a bit of shine to it. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and she swayed her hips from left to right as she flaunted her curves for the camera.

Chanel started out the video with the waist of her jeans around her thighs, before tugging her pants over her curves — but not before they got stuck for a moment on her ample derriere. She then continued to twerk for the camera, finishing off the video by making a rude gesture at the camera.

While many of Chanel’s fans likely know her for her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness, she often gives off a sexier, edgier vibe on her Instagram page than on the show, where she’s best known for her signature laugh.

The rapper’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video, and the smoking hot clip racked up over 376,00 views within just one hour. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post, and it received 2,850 comments within one hour as well.

“You so fire I swear,” one fan commented.

“@robdyrdek is going to talk about this in the next @ridiculousness episode” another fan said, referencing Chanel’s co-star on the MTV show.

“You coming through during these hard times and I appreciate you,” another follower commented.

“I didn’t think your twerking video could be topping,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Chanel recently gave her fans a peek into her living space with a short clip on Instagram, as The Inquisitr reported. In the video, she wore a low-cut tank top and a pair of leather shorts as she shared a teaser for her full house tour with In Touch Weekly.