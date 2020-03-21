Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Stuns In A Criss-Cross Bikini

Nastia also shared revealed what her routine has been like lately.

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin wowed her fans by flaunting her fit figure in a unique bikini. On Thursday, the former gymnast took to Instagram to share a stunning swimsuit snapshot with her fans. She also shared her struggle to adjust to being stuck at home.

Like many people, Nastia, 30, would rather be soaking up some rays on the beach instead of cooped up indoors. The active Instagram influencer informed her followers that she’d love to be back in Hawaii, and she revealed that her latest social media upload was a vacation photo from her trip to the island state.

Nastia was pictured wearing a sophisticated off-the-shoulder bikini top that featured an unusual criss-cross design. It was constructed out of two wide straps of fabric that made a large X over her chest. One of the stretchy bands was pink, and the other was red.

Nastia’s matching bottoms featured a similar design. They were mostly red with a strap that crossed over a pink band. The garment’s waistline rose up over the svelte stunner’s bellybutton in a wide V. She tagged the designer of her bikini as the luxury brand OYE Swimwear.

Nastia’s exposed midriff was flat and trim, and she was showing off her defined upper abdominal muscles. Her lean, toned thighs were also on full display.

The blond beauty was wearing her shoulder-length hair pushed back away from her face in soft, natural waves. She was wearing no or minimal makeup, and her only visible accessories were two tiny stud earrings in her left ear.

Nastia was pictured walking in knee-deep, sparkling seawater. She was looking down as she reached up to touch her forehead with her right hand.

In the caption of her post, Nastia revealed that she’s currently trying to adjust to working from home. She also wrote that she was rocking sweats and sitting on her couch when she shared her bikini photo.

Many of Nastia’s followers responded to her photo by using adjectives like “beautiful” and “gorgeous” in their comments.

“Always a stunner,” one fan wrote.

“The cats meow,” another admirer remarked.

“You’re making me want to go on a fast and run 10 miles a day…if I only had the energy lol,” read a third response to her Instagram post.

One of Nastia’s followers also asked her if she would share some of the floor workouts that she mentioned in the caption of her post, and she promised that she would.

Nastia is a big fan of all things pink. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also impressed her fans with her adventurous sense of style by rocking pink sequined Chanel lingerie on the beach.