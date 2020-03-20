Hoda Kotb Writes A Loving Tribute To Larry Edgeworth, NBC Staffer Who Died Of The Coronavirus

'I would like for you to know this name: Larry Edgeworth,' wrote Hoda Kotb.

On Friday, Hoda Kotb wrote a thoughtful and loving tribute on Twitter to NBC staffer Larry Edgeworth, who recently died after contracting the coronavirus. Edgeworth was 61-years-old and had been with the NBC news network for 25 years. He was a close friend and colleague of Kotb and many others at the station and she wants the world to know his name.

Edgeworth was an audio technician and highly appreciated member of the Today Show team. His death was announced by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack who shared the heartbreaking news with staff through an email on Friday. In her tribute, Kotb spoke of Edgeworth’s kind and loving heart as well as how beloved he was by everyone at the network.

“I would like for you to know this name: Larry Edgeworth. He was a longtime member of our NBC crew.. big smile.. big heart..we loved Larry and he loved us back.. all of us…He died after testing positive for the Coronavirus,” she wrote in the tweet, including an emoji of a broken heart.

The tweet racked up over 10,000 likes and over 600 retweets. Many of Kotb’s followers took the time to share their condolences over the heartbreaking loss.

Another woman who’s life was touched by Edgeworth was Erika Lewis, who commented upon Kotb’s tweet sharing her own happy memories of him.

“Larry gave the best hugs. Any day I passed him in the hallway turned into a good day because of his kind and encouraging words. I’ll miss seeing his smile,” she tweeted.

Another Twitter user noted that Edgeworth’s tragic death should serve as a reminder to the rest of the nation as to how crucial it is to stay inside and practice social distancing to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus and the continued loss of life.

“This is heartbreaking. I’m so sorry for you loss. If anyone is having any trouble staying inside, think of Larry…..do it for him,” the user tweeted.

Edgeworth leaves behind a wife named Crystal and their two sons. It is known that he had other medical conditions that were exacerbated by the coronavirus, but it is not clear what exactly those conditions were. He was not the first to die as a result of this pandemic and will unfortunately not be the last as reported cases continue to rise throughout the nation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many other Today Show staff members took the time to pay tribute to Edgeworth, including Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Tom Winter.