Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says He Will ‘Focus On Getting Better’

Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to share that they had contracted the virus, making the announcement from Australia where Hanks was shooting a film.

Since then, many other athletes and celebrities have shared that they are COVID-19 positive with the majority of them making the announcement on Instagram. Andy Cohen shared his diagnosis with his 3.7 million-plus fans earlier today.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” the Bravo boss wrote in the post. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

The host then went on to thank all of the medical professionals who have been helping him and others around the world who have fallen victim to the virus. Cohen reminded everyone else to stay vigilant and to stay at home and take care of themselves. He did not specifically mention where his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, was, or if he had plans for another relative to take care of him while he battles the illness.

To go along with the lengthy caption, Cohen snapped a selfie where he looked to be a bit under the weather. The 51-year-old sat in bed on a red pillow and stared into the camera. He sported his usual white scruff while keeping things casual in a blue terrycloth sweatshirt.

Since making the announcement on his page a few moments ago, fans have clicked the “like” button over 137,000 times, while flooding it with over 13,000 comments. Even some of Cohen’s famous friends were quick to wish the TV personality well in his battle.

“Rest up. Love you with all my heart,” singer John Mayer wrote, adding two black heart emoji to the end of his comment.

“Love you. Take care of yourself,” Today Show host Savannah Guthrie added.

“We love you Andy. Sending prayers your way,” Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder chimed in.

The news of Cohen’s positive test result comes shortly after it was reported that he had plans to shoot his late night show, Watch What Happens Live, from his apartment.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the Bravo boss was to start filming this coming Sunday, and guests slated for that episode included Jerry O’Connell as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer. Cohen was already recording his radio show from his West Village apartment this week.

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins reports that 8,310 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus.