Krissy Cela Powers Through Dumbbell Booty Workout In Gray Sports Bra And Green Leggings

British fitness trainer Krissy Cela showed fans how they can tone their glutes with dumbbells in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a gray sports bra and green legging, the brunette bombshell started her workout with a series of goblet squats. This exercise required her to hold the dumbbell upright in front of her chest as she bent her knees to complete her repetitions. In her caption, Krissy recommended doing four sets of 20 reps.

In the second clip, she moved on to doing stiffed-leg deadlifts into frog pumps. The latter exercise required her to lie down on her back and thrust her pelvis upward while performing a crunch. Her caption recommended doing three sets of 10 reps for each exercise. The third video saw her knock out a set of split squats, during which she rested one foot behind her on a stool. She then bent her front knee while holding the dumbbells at her sides. For this one, Krissy suggested three sets of 12 reps

Krissy got down on the floor for the next move — a series of glute bridges. She held the dumbbell in front of her pelvis before raising her hips upward. She then lowered them until they hovered a couple of inches off the ground. After that, she put the weight aside to start some walking bridges. These were similar to the previous exercise but included alternating leg extensions after the hip thrust.

While Krissy seemed to be a big fan of using the weights, she seemingly predicted that fans would ask her about substitutes for dumbbells. In her caption, she suggested that milk cartons, large water bottles, and body weight could be used instead.

The post amassed over 15,000 likes in an hour and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration. However, others took the opportunity to compliment the model’s physique.

“Omg, you are sooo beautiful,” one person wrote before adding two heart-eye emoji to their comment. “This body=dream body.”

A second commenter praised Krissy for the gains they’d seen her make in her own fitness journey.

“Can I just say that your progress with fitness and life in general over the past year has been so inspiring,” they wrote. “Keep glowing and growing, queen.”

Meanwhile, another fan had questions for the trainer regarding possible modifications to the exercises she demonstrated.

“I get knee pains a lot, so the leg extension machines tend to be hard, have any good workouts for quads??”

Krissy hasn’t responded to the query as of this writing.