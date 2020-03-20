Ivanka Trump Reportedly Gets Coronavirus Test Results Back

President Donald Trump‘s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, has been tested for coronavirus, according to a new report from The Hill. Trump, who did not show symptoms of the virus, was tested after an Australian government official she met with earlier this month reported his positive diagnosis.

According to a senior administration official, the test came back negative, but the president’s daughter is working from home and engaging in social distancing. “Over the last week, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home,” the official revealed to The Hill.

“At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, Advisor Trump will be working from the White House today,” they said, explaining that Trump will follow the official White House procedure and undergo various health check-ups.

“As is done with every employee at the White House, she will undergo the same health/temperature checks to maintain the safety of herself, her children and those in the White House.”

As the publication notes, the president’s daughter was present in the White House briefing room during Friday’s coronavirus crisis news conference. She is also expected to participate in a phone call between Trump and small business owners later in the day.

A number of Trump administration officials met with the Australian government representative on March 5, during his visit to Washington D.C. The president’s daughter was reportedly tested last week.

The president has also been tested for coronavirus. Trump took the test after it was revealed that Brazilian officials he had dined with at his Mar-a-Lago resort caught the virus. According to White House physician Sean P. Conley, the president is not at high risk for exposure to the virus.

Trump has been regularly holding press events to brief the public about what is being done to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Both the commander-in-chief and his administration have been criticized for how they have handled the outbreak. with critics suggesting that the president initially downplayed the severity of the crisis.

In recent weeks, however, the administration and the United States Congress have introduced measures to combat the spread of the virus and revive the economy. Both the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the GOP-controlled Senate have introduced economic aid packages, with the upper chamber proposing $1 trillion in emergency economic aid.

This has helped shift public perception about how the government is handling the crisis, according to latest polling. According to a new poll by YouGov and The Economist, 45 percent approve, and 46 percent disapprove of how Trump is handling the unprecedented crisis.