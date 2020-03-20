‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Claims Jax Taylor Isn’t ‘Credible,’ Says Sandoval Was A ‘Good’ Friend

Ariana Madix believes her boyfriend is being mistreated.

Ariana Madix is clapping back at Jax Taylor.

While appearing on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic, this week, the Vanderpump Rules star said that because Taylor is not a “credible source,” she isn’t too bothered by the ongoing comments he’s been making against her, her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and their relationship.

“If anyone thought that this was a credible source for anything, maybe I would be more bothered by it, but I feel like everybody kind of knows that there isn’t a credible word that’s coming from his mouth when he’s talking sh*t about people,” Madix said, according to a report from Us Weekly on March 20.

According to Madix, she may not be too bothered by what Taylor’s saying, but she is completely perplexed about why Taylor would be saying such things to someone who had been a good friend to him for nearly two decades.

“It’s kind of weird because Tom has always been a good friend to him for, like, 20 years. So it’s like, ‘Bro, what are you doing?'” she noted.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, Taylor has been saying for weeks that he regrets including Sandoval in his wedding. Meanwhile, Sandoval has been quite sad about Taylor’s comments, especially considering all the effort he put into making Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s big day a success.

In addition to lashing out at Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules and in interviews, he’s also taken aim at his former best friend on Twitter. In one recent post on his official account, Taylor suggested Sandoval was doing things when the cameras were rolling in an effort to make himself look good on the show.

According to Taylor, he doesn’t believe Sandoval is a good friend or a good business partner to Tom Schwartz. In fact, he feels Sandoval speaks to Schwartz poorly and called him out for belittling him and putting him down about his home and his marriage to Katie Maloney.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor took aim at Madix’s relationship with Sandoval during an interview with the Bravo Insider weeks ago, claiming the two of them don’t actually have a relationship. According to Taylor, he doesn’t have ill will towards Madix and Sandoval but he only sees them as “roommates.”

“I have no ill will towards either of them, I just see them as roommates,” he explained. “They’re never going to get married. They’re never going to have children.”