Hannah Palmer Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling update that showcased a scandalous amount of cleavage.

Hannah didn’t include a geotag detailing the location in her post, but she found a spot that was flooded with sunshine. Though the area behind her was dark and in shadow, Hannah’s stunning face and body were illuminated by the sun’s rays. The buxom beauty wore what appeared to be a black crop top with a scoop neckline that revealed plenty of cleavage. The top had thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and some structured details on the bodice that seemed to incorporate underwire.

Though only a sliver of Hannah’s lower body was visible in the shot, she wore a pair of simple black jeans for the monochromatic look. Hannah kept the accessories simple as well, adding a silver watch on one wrist and nothing else. She didn’t add a necklace to distract from the daring neckline, instead opting to display her curves and sun-kissed skin.

Her blond locks were down in a straight style and she rocked a minimal makeup look, with barely any eye makeup and just a wash of soft pink color on her lips.

In the second snap from her update, Hannah altered her pose slightly, tilting her chin upwards as she gazed directly at the camera. Her plump pout was in a more serious expression with just the corners of her lips lifting slightly to soften her look.

Hannah’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 25,200 likes within just 46 minutes, including a like from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino. The post also racked up 725 comments within less than an hour from her devoted fans.

In the caption of the post, Hannah encouraged her fans to share quarantine-themed pick up lines, and many of them delivered in the comments section.

“Can’t spell quarantine without U R A Q T,” one follower said.

“If we quarantine together, we will probably be in love in the next four weeks,” another fan added.

“No creativity rn mami it’ll come later but wow black looks great on you,” one fan said.

“Baby, do you need toilet paper? Because I can be your Prince Charmin,” another follower commented, creating a cheeky pick-up line that referenced the toilet paper shortages many spots were experiencing.

