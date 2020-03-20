Lindsey Pelas Puts On Busty Display In Silk Animal Print Pajamas

Lindsey Pelas took to Instagram to share a photo while clad in a revealing animal print dress that showcased her enviable figure for the camera. In the caption of the brand new update, the model joked about her dog and wanting to go outside and that is how she feels now. It seems as though she was hinting at going stir crazy while most of the country has been quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photo itself showed the American model striking a pose in the great outdoors. The Louisiana native sat on the pavement under what appeared to be an overpass, looking directly at the camera. Pelas rested her hands on the ground and pursed her lips. The model almost let it all hang out in a pair of silky pink pajamas that had an animal print all over them. The top dipped low into the blond bombshell’s chest, showing off her signature assets and plenty of cleavage. Pelas paired the skimpy top with matching shorts that had a few small buttons down the front and showed off her trim stems. They were also printed with the same animal pattern as the top.

She brought out all of her gorgeous features in a perfect application of makeup that included dark filler on her arched brows. Pelas added some black eyeliner as well as mascara to the tops and bottoms of her brows, contouring her nose with bronzer. Additionally, she added a light pink blush with highlighter just above it, lining her lips with dark pink gloss. To complete the sexy look, Pelas wore her long, blond locks down and styled.

The photo update has only been live on her account for a short amount of time but it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention so far with over 47,000 likes in addition to well over 690 comments. Most of her fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks incredible while many others thanked her for posting such a sexy shot.

“Stay safe pretty lady,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“WOW BEAUTIFUL VERY SEXY WOW BEAUTIFUL LIPS WOW BEAUTIFUL,” a second fan gushed in addition to a few red heart emoji.

“I mean you are allowed to go outside as long as your safe and keep your distance from people,” another Instagrammer suggested.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the model wowed fans with another revealing photo where she claimed to be in her “natural habitat.” That update also earned a ton of likes and comments for the Maxim model.