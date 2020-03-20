‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Adam And Chelsea Scheme

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 23 bring Adam investigating his father’s past while Nick questions Chelsea. Plus, Nikki is worried sick about Victoria and warns her daughter to recover fully before she returns to life as usual. Please note, this episode was originally supposed to air on Friday, March 20, but Y&R announced it had been preempted in a tweet, and it should air on Monday.

Adam (Mark Grossman) looks into Victor’s (Eric Braeden) past, according to SheKnows Soaps. He feels like there is something off with the death of Alyssa’s (Maria DiDomenico) father and his stepfather Cliff. Adam is sure Victor had something to do with it, but it is difficult to prove. Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) scheme to accidentally on purpose slip the details of Adam’s thoughts to Alyssa, and at first, she’s not willing to consider what they’re saying. However, after Alyssa believes Chelsea slips up, it makes Alyssa wonder if there’s something more to her dad’s death so many years ago.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) questions Chelsea. He knows that Adam is up to something, and Nick hopes that his ex-girlfriend will tell him what’s going on. Of course, Chelsea plays it off and acts like Adam merely wants to help the family after Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) stabbing. She’s not about to give Nick any details. However, Chelsea does reveal that she’s furious at Nick for taking the CEO position at Newman Enterprises just to keep Adam from having it. As for Nick, he lets Chelsea know that she’s an entirely different person when she’s with Adam. The insinuation is that Chelsea is a better person with Nick than she is when she’s with Adam, and considering she’s trying to trick people, Nick could be onto something in his assessment. Ultimately, Nick warns Chelsea not to let Adam hurt her since that’s what always happens between them.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) cautions Victoria. Nobody is happy that Victoria went to Newman recently to try to go back to work. Nate (Sean Dominic) isn’t pleased that she went, and he wants her to get some therapy. While Victoria is seeing Sharon (Sharon Case), it doesn’t seem to be a formal setup, and there’s a good chance that Victoria needs something more substantial. In that vein, Nikki wants Victoria to go to a spa so she can rest and return rejuvenated. Neither Victor nor Victoria like that plan, though. In fact, Victoria hopes to get back to work as soon as she possibly can, and Victor thinks that’s an excellent idea too. Nikki and Nate aren’t convinced, though. In the end, though, Victoria doesn’t want to run from the situation.