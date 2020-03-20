Jenna Bush Hager Gives An Honest Video Update About How Social Distancing Is Going

'It's fun, and it can be difficult,' said Jenna Bush Hager, accompanied by her two daughters.

Jenna Bush Hager gave an open and honest video update about how social distancing has been going for her and her family since the outbreak of the coronavirus led them to hunker down indoors. While Hager had intended to take some time off from the Today Show due to her daughters’ spring break, she ended up finding herself staying home a lot longer than she had anticipated, according to Today.

In the video, Hager sat on her living room couch makeup free and in her sweats. Her 6-year-old daughter Mila and 4-year-old daughter Poppy also accompanied her. Hager thanked fans for the many well wishes she’s received since she has been away from the show, assuring everyone that she and all her family members are still healthy and are doing as well as can be expected given the situation.

“Hey everybody! I wanted to just thank you for all your sweet messages. They meant so much. I have been taking some pre-planned time off for my kids’ spring break, and now we are staying at home. I miss you. I miss my colleagues. I miss the show, and I hope to be back soon, whether from here or from the studio, but I just wanted to let you know we’re doing great — as great as can be.”

In an effort to not worry her young daughters, Hager has been referencing this extended period of staying home and social distancing as an extra long spring break. Both Mila and Poppy appeared to be ecstatic to not have to go back to school and to enjoy the extra time with their parents.

“We are having fun at home just having coloring, activities, games, snacks…. We have so much fun at home!” Poppy exclaimed.

Hager did not try to pretend that every aspect of social distancing and remaining home is enjoyable and easy.

“It’s fun, and it can be difficult,” she said.

She emphasized that she does hope to get back to the Today Show sooner than later, even though it might look a little different from before. Many of her colleagues have been working from home. Al Roker has covered the weather from this kitchen and Savannah Guthrie has been anchoring the show from her basement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Friday was a difficult day for the Today Show team as it was announced that a longtime staffer, Larry Edgeworth, has passed away after contracting the coronavirus.