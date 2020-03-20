‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Last year’s The Bachelor star Colton Underwood shared via Instagram on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Colton shared a video on his Instagram page revealing the results and sharing a bit about how he’s been doing.

Colton said that his symptoms started a few days ago. The Bachelor star was able to get tested and got his positive test results back today.

The Bachelor said that the illness has been taking a serious toll on him, as he gets seriously winded even walking up the stairs. Colton noted that he’s 28 years old, works out regularly, and follows a pretty healthy diet. Despite all of that, he got sick and it’s really knocking him out.

In his video, Colton urged people to take the coronavirus seriously. He told people that they really do need to stay home and do their part to try to get everybody through this. The Bachelor said he’s not trying to cause panic or scare people, but he did want to give people some insight into what it’s like for someone young and fit like he is to deal with this.

Colton said that he is staying at the home of Cassie’s parents in Huntington Beach, California. The Bachelor fans know that Colton moved from Denver, Colorado out to California after his season ended and he’s been there ever since. Colton and Cassie do not live together, but they both live around the Los Angeles area and he’s gotten to know her family quite well.

The Bachelor fans and fellow franchise veterans flooded Colton’s Instagram post with love. He has about 2 million people following his social media page, and within just an hour, his video had already been viewed more than 315,000 times. In addition, more than 4,600 comments quickly were added as people wished him well.

“Sorry to hear this brother. Praying for you. Get better!” wrote The Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

“Thinking about you man, get well brotha!” shared fellow The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick.

“Dang man, you’re tough bro keep fighting. I’ll be praying for you brother!” detailed Luke Parker from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

Another former Bachelor star, Ben Higgins, noted in a comment that he has an employee who has needed to be tested and can’t get it done. Quite a few people responded to Ben’s note with similar experiences.

Despite the fact that Colton says the coronavirus is taking a toll on him, he looked like he was holding up relatively well. The Bachelor fans will be watching for updates and hoping that he fully recovers soon. In addition, they’ll also be hoping that Cassie and her family don’t end up ill too. Cassie just went through her own painful situation, having been stung by a stingray and needing to visit the hospital as a result.