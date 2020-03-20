Fiona Barron Sizzles In Lacy Bustier Bra At The Beach On Instagram

Fiona Barron has been showcasing her incredible physique in a variety of outfits and swimwear lately on Instagram, but switched it up today with a new lingerie snap. The cutie posed at the beach in a white lacy bustier that she collaborated on with Gooseberry Intimates.

The model noted in the caption that she was wearing the “Allure” top from the brand, and it retails for $75. The lingerie flattered her curves and featured sheer accents below her chest and frayed lace along her cleavage. Although it wasn’t possible to see it here, the photos from the website revealed that the back of the bustier featured four horizontal straps.

Fiona also wore a pair of low-waisted hot pink bottoms that peeked through in the shot that was different than the matching thong that Gooseberry Intimates is offering for $25. The one features sheer, ivory fabric with a diamond checkered design.

In addition, for the Instagram share, the sensation stood inside a hut at the beach and raised her right hand into the air. She smiled with her lips closed and exuded flirty vibes as the wind blew her hair to the side. Fiona’s makeup application included foundation, silve eyeshadow, a little blush, and pink lipstick. She didn’t appear to be sporting any accessories and kept the focus entirely on her figure.

Behind her was a white stretch of sandy beach with blue ocean in the backdrop. The shot was taken on a sunny day with mostly clear skies with small puffy clouds near the horizon. However, Fiona was left in the shadows for the picture although her skin glowed.

The update has received over 15,900 times so far and her many followers headed to the comments section to talk about the new share.

“Body goals,” declared a social media user.

“This is so beautiful, girl!” gushed a second supporter.

Others took note of the caption.

“This is such a nice top!” observed a third admirer.

“Super pretty and alluring design. Great name,” complimented a fan.

The cutie shared another revealing update six days ago from the beach, that time wearing a mismatched bikini. Her top was white with thick straps and had a v-shaped cutout in the middle. Plus, her bottoms were hot pink with a heart-shaped accent on her hip. Fiona lounged on a pink blanket and gazed into the distance with a coy pout on her face. She wore her hair down and brushed in front of her right shoulder.