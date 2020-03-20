Sommer Ray Pulls Up Tank Top While Clad In Tight Peach Booty Shorts

Sommer Ray helped her fans pass the time by sharing a sexy series of snaps while clad in very minimal clothing. Yesterday, the 23-year-old delighted her followers when she posted a booty-baring video in the middle of an intense workout and today, she continued with the trend of revealing clothing — rocking a gray up tank top and a pair of incredibly short booty shorts.

In the hot new share, the model opted to add six new photos that sent her fans into a frenzy. In the first photo in the series, the Denver native posed on the edge of a pool, putting her arms out in front of her and resting most of her weight on her hands. She sported a tight gray tank top that she wore rolled up, exposing her fit stomach for the camera. For the mis-matched look, Ray rocked a pair of tiny peach booty shorts that barely covered her backside while flaunting her world famous booty.

The model tilted her head to the side and the majority of her long, ombre-dyed locks fell on the left side of her shoulder. She added a few loose waves throughout her tresses as well. The model, who is rumored to be dating Machine Gun Kelly, also added a flawless application of makeup that included smoky eyeliner on the tops and bottoms of her eyes. She added a minor application of blush and highlighter as well while filling in her defined brows. The next image in the series was similar to the first but showed the 23-year-old at a slightly different angle.

The remaining photos in the series were just as sexy as the first two but showed the model posing in a variety of different ways to spice things up. In the caption, she kept things light-hearted, joking that she has eaten lucky charms for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the last two days. In less than an hour of going live, Ray’s fans have given the photos a ton of praise with over 455,000 likes in addition to upwards of 2,300 comments. The majority of fans made sure to sing her praises and rave over her flawless figure while many others simply flooded the comments section with emoji.

“I love you so much you are beautiful,” one follower raved, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Bushy eyebrows never looked so good. You are drop dead,” a second fan added along with a few heart-eye emoji.

“Hi could you reply please? U kinda cute,” another follower wrote.