Andy Cohen Was Okay With Jax Taylor’s Controversial Pastor Officiating His Wedding With Brittany Cartwright

Andy Cohen encouraged Jax Taylor to be married by whoever he wanted.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s pastor may have been blasted by many for potentially being “homophobic” and/or “transphobic” but according to Taylor, Andy Cohen wouldn’t have put a stop to it if the two of them wanted to be married by him on Vanderpump Rules.

During an interview with Daryn Carp on People TV this week, Taylor and Cartwright discussed the controversy surrounding their pastor and his social media posts, some of which included comments against the lifestyle of the LGBTQ community, before Taylor confirmed Cohen’s thoughts on the situation.

“I asked Andy about this, I go, ‘What are your thoughts on this?’ He’s like, ‘I’m going to be honest with you Jax, you should have whoever you want marry you,'” Taylor recalled, according to a March 18 clip shared on YouTube.

According to Taylor, Cohen said specifically that if he and Cartwright were set on her family’s pastor marrying them during their June 2019 wedding at The Kentucky Castle, they should do so.

“If you want this man to marry you, you should have him marry you,” Cohen said, according to Taylor.

Cohen reportedly went on to say that no one should have never been telling Taylor and Cartwright who should be marrying them because it was their wedding, not everyone else’s. He also encouraged Cohen to have his wedding exactly how he wanted it before making it clear that he was not on Tom Sandoval’s side in their feud.

“I totally disagree with what Tom’s saying,” Cohen continued, as Taylor shared.

Taylor added that Cohen told him he disagreed with what everyone on the show was saying and noted that the Watch What Happens Live host’s comments gave him a lot of confidence and made him feel really good.

Also during the People TV appearance, Taylor said that he’s been a part of the West Hollywood community for the past several years and has always been extremely supportive of the LGBTQ community. In fact, he’s been known to ride on the floats of the Los Angeles Pride Parade and once sported glitter and angel wings.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor accused Sandoval, who lashed out at him for failing to fire his controversial pastor until after being approached about the situation by their boss, Lisa Vanderpump, of using him for a storyline on Vanderpump Rules Season 8. He then noted that Sandoval’s own life was too boring to prompt a storyline of his own.