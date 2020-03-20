Yaslen Clemente Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Daisy Dukes And Crop Top

Instagram sensation Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot double update in which she rocked skimpy attire that showcased her fit physique. The Latina bombshell posed outdoors, in a lush green area with landscaped rocks, bushes and palm trees visible behind her. The sky was a crisp blue with fluffy white clouds throughout.

Yaslen showed off her curvaceous body in a turquoise crop top which flaunted a major amount of skin. The top had a low-cut neckline that showcased plenty of cleavage, and the sleeves were an off-the-shoulder style that exposed even more skin on her chest and shoulders. The top was crafted from a fabric which had a bit of a sheen to it, and ruched details throughout. A zipper was positioned right at the front of the top, and Yaslen unzipped it just a bit as she basked in the sunlight.

The buxom bombshell paired the crop top with tiny Daisy Dukes that stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. The Daisy Dukes barely came an inch or two down her thighs, showing off her sculpted legs to perfection.

Yaslen’s blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and she hooked one hand in the belt loop of her Daisy Dukes while the other brushed away strands of her hair.

In the second snap, Yaslen altered her position just slightly, gazing off to the side while she kept one hand in her hair and the other resting on her thigh. Her nails were painted a vibrant shade of red and she had minimal makeup on, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Yaslen’s fans loved the sizzling update, and the post received 187 comments within just one hour. The post also racked up over 16,000 likes from her eager followers in the same time period.

“You look beautiful and Gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Sending you positive vibes back. Of course we will get through it. Looking gorgeous as always,” another follower said.

“You’re an angel,” another fan added.

“That outfit is adorable,” one fan remarked.

Yaslen has been sharing plenty of skin on Instagram lately, wearing a variety of pieces including swimwear, lingerie, and more casual outfits. In one of her latest updates, as The Inquisitr reported, the Latina stunner wore a white, front-tie floral bikini that showed off her ample assets. The beauty wore the skimpy swimsuit on the beach and struck three different poses that accentuated her muscular physique.