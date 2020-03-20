Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Curvy Figure In Tight Floral Print Dress

Brazilian beauty Natalia Garibotto captured the hearts of many fans on Friday, March 20, after she shared several new snapshots of herself in a beautiful dress. The social media star took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers.

In the slideshow — which consisted of four snapshots — the 26-year-old blond bombshell switched between a number of playful and sexy poses as she hung around her kitchen.

In the first shot, Natalia squatted as she shared her side profile with the camera. She looked away as her long highlighted, blond locks cascaded down over her right shoulder in natural looking waves. She sported a full face of makeup for the slideshow that consisted of foundation, a light pink lips, bronzer, sculpted eyebrows, and eyeliner. The second snapshot displayed the beauty leaned over, as she placed her elbows on her kitchen counter, rested her head on her right hand, and propped her pert derrière out. The stunner flaunted more of her full-figured asserts in the third photo, as she was snapped from the front. Her eyes again evaded the camera. In the last shot, the beauty exuded a fun vibe as she appeared to be dancing. She sported a wide smile and her left arm was in the air, while her right arm leaned against the counter.

Natalia looked gorgeous in all of the photos as she rocked a skintight midi dress that little to the imagination. The garment, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders, was designed with a floral print. The dress exposed plenty of Natalia’s cleavage as it was cut with a low neckline. On full display was also the beauty’s curvaceous hips and backside, as the garment was extremely form-fitting.

Natalia finished the look off with a pair of open-toed beige heels, and a few accessories that included a necklace and stud earrings.

In the post’s caption, the beauty expressed that she has been having solitary fashion shows in her home to keep herself “entertained.” She then asked her followers what she should try on next before revealing that the dress she wore was from Fashion Nova, an online retailer that she is partnered with.

The slideshow was met with instant praise and support as it accumulated more than 31,000 likes in the first hour of going live. Several hundred fans also took to the comments section to relay their thoughts on the stunning look.

“That dress looks amazing on you,” one fan commented.

“Gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous,” a second fan added.

“Wow you look so cute,” a third fan chimed in.

“So gorgeous, I am in love with you,” a fourth user admitted.

