Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Silly Video Of Treadmill Workout At Home: ‘Hot Girl Quarantine’

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross delighted her 7.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a video clip in which she showed off her fun-loving personality while getting fit indoors. The video was taken in a space with neutral walls and a large mirror behind Tracee, as well as some windows visible in the mirror that added some natural light to the room. Several pieces of workout equipment were positioned throughout the room, although Tracee was on the same treadmill the entire time.

The stunner wore a pair of black leggings, a figure-hugging soft pink shirt, and a gray sweatshirt over top of it. Her hair was pulled atop her head in a textured bun, and she was glowing in the clip. Tracee appeared to be having an absolute blast as she strode forward with peppy steps, spreading her arms, clapping her hands at one point, and just living her best life. At several points in the video she turned towards the camera, hamming it up a little bit. She got her whole body into the moves, working her shoulders and even shaking her bun a little bit.

In the caption of the post, Tracee referred to herself as “your favorite auntie” and her fans absolutely couldn’t get enough. The short video clip racked up over 392,600 views within just one hour as her fans enjoyed the clip of Tracee’s larger-than-life personality. The post also received 2,778 comments within the same time span, with many of Tracee’s fans taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Ahh, to be rich and have a real in home gym,” one fan commented, envious of Tracee’s set-up.

“That’s the auntie dance move,” another fan added, agreeing with Tracee’s caption and following up the comment with several emoji.

“Needed this laugh right now! Yes honey, hot mamacita stuff right here!!!” another follower commented.

“I freaking love this woman!!” one fan said, tagging a friend in her comment as she raved over Tracee’s post.

The video was a fun change of pace from the workout content that Tracee usually shares. The gorgeous actress usually works on her fitness at the Tracy Anderson studio, where she does all types of workouts with the help of resistance bands. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared a short video in which she went through a few exercises that worked her muscles. Sweat was literally dripping off her body in the clip and onto the floor below her as she toned her physique.