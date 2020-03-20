Instagram Star Sophie Mudd Shows Off Killer Curves In Black Bodysuit And Red Leather Boots

Sophie Mudd shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she flaunted her killer curves to her 1.6 million followers.

The model, who has become famous as an Instagram star, was captured in well-lit room as she struck a sexy pose against a white wall. Mudd took both of her hands to her hair as she lifted one foot off the floor, crossing this leg over to the other side. The angled pose cast interesting shadows on the wall behind her as the window to her right was only partially closed, allowing a streak of light to peer throw.

Mudd rocked a black bodysuit that contrasted with her pale skin and the brightness of the room. The suit had short sleeves, in addition to a low-cut neckline that dipped into her chest, putting quite a bit of her ample chest on display. The neckline included a string that zigzagged across.

The suit also featured high-cut legs that sat above her hips, showcasing her strong lower body. The skintight fit of the suit clung to the Mudd’s body, highlighting her itty bitty waist as it contrasted with her hips. Mudd didn’t wear any bottoms, leaving her shapely legs in full evidence.

Mudd completed her look with a pair of red-hot leather boots that reached to her mid-calves. The boots boasted chunky black heels and silver detail on the point that gave it a Western touch.

Mudd wore her brown hair loose as she grabbed it up, allowing the rest to fall on her back. While the photo captured the model from a distance, she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty. The Instagram model tilted her head to the side and directed her gaze down, smiling a little bit. According to the tag Mudd added to the post, the picture was captured by photographer Kris Lou.

In her caption, Mudd said that she is trying to stay positive during the COVID-19 outbreak. She told her fans that she wanted to check in and see if they were doing OK.

Mudd’s picture attracted more than 73,400 likes and over 430 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for her and to engage with her caption.

“Thank you for this. Immunocompromised dude here, really scared right now but if we work together we can get through this!” one user wrote.

“Great advice Sophie. You stay safe to[o]! replied another one.

“Godess,” a third user chimed in, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.