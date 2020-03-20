Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Scandalously Skimpy Bikini In Mexico

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap taken when she was in Mexico for a photoshoot. She included the specific location of Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico in the geotag of the post, and tagged photographer Richelle Monae as well as her glam squad that did her hair and makeup for the shoot.

Arianny posed on a narrow flight of white stairs with textured walls on either side of her. She flaunted her bombshell body in a skimpy blue bikini that covered barely anything at all. The bikini bottoms were a thong style, and highlighted her ample derriere to perfection. Arianny placed her feet on different steps and elevated herself on the balls of her feet, giving her booty an extra boost.

Her body was angled away from the camera, so the front of the bikini wasn’t visible in the shot. However, the strings tied around her neck and back could be spotted, and the skimpy swimsuit top showed off a scandalous amount of side boob.

Arianny finished off the look with a few accessories, including two bracelets and a pair of statement earrings in blue and white.

The stunner’s hair was down in a tousled style and still looked wet in the picture. Her makeup was subtle yet stunning, with highlighter accentuating her cheek bones, a soft pink hue on her lips, and just enough eye makeup to draw attention to her gorgeous gaze. She delivered a seductive look as she flaunted her sun-kissed skin in the barely-there bikini.

In the caption of the post, Arianny encouraged her fans to pick up her calendar, presumably to check out even more smoking hot snaps of the UFC bombshell.

Arianny’s fans loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 17,600 likes within just 32 minutes. It also racked up 275 comments from her eager Instagram followers.

“You are one extraordinarily hot woman. Love everything about your style,” one fan commented.

“Wow Arianny, simply stunning, perfect body you have, so beautiful in every way,” another follower added.

“Baddest girl alive. Sheesh,” another fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“Thank you. This is the distraction we ALL needed,” one follower commented.

Whether she’s in a bikini at the beach or lounging at home, Arianny isn’t afraid to flaunt her buxom body. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a pair of sexy white silk pajamas. The pajama shorts showcased her toned thighs, while the top was unbuttoned so that her cleavage was on full display.