Kinsey Wolanski Shows Off Cleavage In Tiny Bikini As She Swims With Sharks

Blond bombshell Kinsey Wolanski grabbed the attention of many fans around the world after she posted a stunning photograph of herself in a revealing bikini on Friday, March 20. The social media star took to Instagram to share the post with her 3.7 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old American babe was photographed while standing on a metal ladder with half of her body in the sea as she swam among nurse sharks. Kinsey looked stunning as she exuded a glow, likely from having been on vacation and in the sun’s rays for the past week.

The model shared a pout with the camera as she stared directly into the lens and posed with her left arm underneath her chest while her right hand likely took the photo with a selfie-stick. Kinsey opted to go completely bare-faced for the daring activity as her long blond hair cascaded down her back while dripping wet. However, it was the stunner’s full-figured assets that stole the show, despite the beautiful scenery behind her.

The internet sensation flaunted her famous killer curves in a barely-there black bikini. The top, which featured two thin straps that tied around the hottie’s neck, did little to contain her voluptuous chest as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob. Meanwhile, the model’s bottoms were not visible and she opted to not accessorize the look.

Though Kinsey did not indicate exactly where she was, given that there are several travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is likely still in the Bahamas.

In the post’s caption, the hottie expressed that the aquatic animals, who are considered to be the ocean’s most feared predators, were her “favorite swimming partners.”

The beauty’s post was met with widespread support and approval as it garnered more than 131,000 likes in the first hour after going live. Furthermore, several hundred of Kinsey’s followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and share positive sentiments.

“You are naturally so beautiful,” one user commented.

“You are the hottest girl in the world, Kinsey,” a second user added.

“Aw you are such a beautiful thing,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Your eyes get me every single time,” a romantic fourth fan proclaimed.

The model has shared a number smoking-hot photos of herself this past week as she has been on vacation. Just on March 17, Kinsey posted a snapshot of herself on Pink Beach while she displayed her enviable physique from head-to-toe in a barely-there baby pink bikini, according to The Inquisitr. The wildly popular post amassed more than 367,000 likes.