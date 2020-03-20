‘SI’ Model Haley Kalil Sizzles In Lace Bra & Tiny Daisy Dukes In Quarantine ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Post

Haley Kalil shattered the fantasies of some of her 334,000 Instagram followers on Friday, March 20, when she took to the popular social media platform to post two videos that show what people think she is doing vs. what she is actually doing while in self-quarantine.

As those who follow the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model on Instagram will know, Kalil has made a name for herself not just for her gorgeous looks but also for her amazing sense of humor. Keeping with tradition, the former Miss Minnesota put together an “exception vs. reality” post that was both hot and funny.

In the first video, Kalil struck a sexy pose placing one knee on a chair and the other on the floor as she held the back of the chair. The model shot different seductive faces at the camera while sweeping her hair to the side. In this clip, Kalil rocked a white lace bra with straps that were off her shoulders, for added spiciness. The bra had an underwire structure that pushed against her body, helping to accentuate her chest. The bra also boasted a low-cut neckline that put quite a bit of her cleavage on display.

On her lower body, Kalil wore a pair of itty bitty Daisy Dukes, which she left unbuttoned for the video. The shorts sat ultra low on her frame, leaving her toned stomach and strong legs in full evidence.

Kalil also opted to wear a bit of eye makeup, which added intensity to her gaze, and bronzer on her face.

The second video, which illustrated the reality of her self-quarantine, Kalil was featured sitting on a couch with a thick brown blanket around her body and head. The model had a family-sized bag of chips in front of her from which she is eating. In this clip, Kalil went makeup free and wore a pair of black-framed glasses.

Within just a couple of hours, the videos have garnered more than 9,100 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to laugh at her post and to share their own experiences.

“By the way those chips look amazing,” one user wrote, pairing the message with a laughing-crying face and a 100-mark emoji.

“I wasn’t ready,” replied another one, who also trailed the comment with a string of laughing-crying emoji.

“Lol sameeee [woman tipping hand emoji] i haven’t worn makeup, a bra, or anything but sweats in 7 days,” a third one chimed in.