Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination In Cheeky Black Lingerie

The Australian model looked stunning in her revealing lingerie.

On Friday, March 20, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a sizzling snap with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the 28-year-old stunner standing on an interior balcony in front of teal railing. Vicky flaunted her fantastic figure in a black satin lingerie set that consisted of a strappy bra and a pair of matching thong underwear. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, pert derriere, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection. She finished off the sexy look with cut-out mesh stockings.

The bombshell wore her platinum blond hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with warm-toned eyeshadow and thick lashes. The application also included sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

For the photo, the Instagram star struck a seductive pose by facing away from the photographer. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the digital influencer seemingly made reference to the coronavirus pandemic. She then proceeded to ask her followers if her provocative post helped improved their mindset.

Many of Vicky’s admirers were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“Yes you have been doing that as of late thank you Vicky,” wrote one fan.

“Oh yes, Honey [sic] thank you for existing, you are a unique, special, beautiful, charming, irresistibly sexy and amazing woman take care Blessings [sic],” added a different devotee.

“You’re definitely helping to keep my spirits up!! Thanks love!!!” said another follower, adding a string of black heart emoji to the comment.

“Definitely, hope you’re doing well too!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to adore the picture as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes.

The tattooed beauty is not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. As fans of the model are aware, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cheeky black-and-white bikini. That post has been liked over 47,000 times since it was shared.