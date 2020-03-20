Kara Del Toro Goes Topless In Tights For Sexy Photoshoot

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update. The first snap she shared was sexy, but the second took things to an entirely different level. The photos were captured by photographer Megan Batson, who Kara has worked with many times before.

In the first snap, Kara posed in front of a solid wall. The sun shone in through some windows, and the shadow of the window grids was visible, adding a unique look to the shot. The sun illuminated part of Kara’s body, casting the rest in shadow. The stunner rocked a pair of semi-sheer black patterned tights and a beige top that was unbuttoned. Kara placed one hand on her waist and allowed the top to drape over her curves, revealing a tantalizing amount of side boob.

The stunner had her long locks pulled back in a sleek low bun, and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings. Her makeup was natural, with a heavy dose of highlighter capturing the sunlight.

Kara amped up the sex appeal of the shoot with the second snap, discarding the beige top and going completely topless. Kara turned her back to the camera, posing with one hand on the wall and the other covering her ample assets. She glanced over her shoulder with a seductive expression. The tights Kara wore were semi-sheer, showing the outline of her pert derriere as the sun bathed her skin.

The bombshell’s eager followers absolutely loved the sizzling double Instagram update, and the post received over 5,100 likes within just 24 minutes. The post also racked up 120 comments within the same time span as her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Kara!!! You’re such a dream,” one fan said.

“Stunning. Awakening to a knockout and a half,” another follower commented, referencing the caption that Kara paired with the post.

“You are a work of art,” one follower added.

“The hottest model alive,” another fan commented, and followed up the compliment with a flame emoji to accentuate the point.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a snap in which she rocked an open top with something skimpy underneath. Though the ensemble wasn’t quite as tantalizing as going completely topless, Kara paired an otherwise chic and conservative outfit with a lacy white bra, flaunting her ample assets and enviable curves. Though the picture was taken while Kara was out on a shop-lined street, she encouraged her fans to “stay home and read the funnies” in the caption.