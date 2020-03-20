Australian Body-Positive Model Stefania Ferrario Shows Off Her Curves In New Underwear Photos

Stefania Ferrario took to her Instagram feed on Friday, March 20, to share a few snapshot from a recent campaign in which she showed off her curves in two different underwear sets.

The body-positive model posted a slideshow with three photos. Ferrario was captured in front of a white backdrop in all of them. In the first, the model rocked a two-piece set that boasted a purple floral print against a white background. The bra included thin straps that went over her shoulders. The bra featured a supported structure and large triangles that offered quite a bit of coverage.

On her lower body, the Australian model had on a matching pair of pants that sat low on her frame. The hipster cut of the bottoms hugged her hips in a flattering one. Ferrario posed with one leg in front of the other in a pose that showcased her body, accentuating the contrast between her hips and waist. The model took one hand to her head as she looked down with a half smile on her face.

The second photo showed Ferrario in a navy blue set that contrasted with her pale skin tone.

The set boasted patterns in the same blue shade that added a bit of texture and contrast. The bra was similar in shape to the first one. This one had slightly thicker straps and lace details around the neckline. On her lower body, Ferrario rocked a pair of matching bottoms that sat below her bellybutton. The underwear was larger than the first one, boasting a classic brief cut.

The lingerie were both from the Australian brand Berlei. A quick look on its Instagram page revealed that the first design is the Spotted Floral from the Berlei x Florence Broadhurst collection. The second set consisted of the Barely There Lace Contour Bra and the Barely There Lace Full Brief.

Ferrario wore her pixie platinum blond hair swept over to one side, which has become her signature look.

In just a few hours, the photos have attracted more than 28,200 likes and upwards of 230 comments, proving to be popular with her fans and followers.

“Aahh i so wanted to be just like you!” one user raved, including a Brazil flag and a red heart at the end of the comment, indicating that Ferrario has fans across the globe.

“I love how in one photo shoot you can embody everything that is sex and desire, and in other photo shoots you exude class and love! You’re amazing,” another fan chimed in.