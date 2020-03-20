Suzy Cortez Wears Dominatrix-Inspired Outfit In Seductive New Instagram Share

Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.1 million Instagram fans once again today. In the update, she rocked another sexy, all-black ensemble. Keeping with the theme that her page normally has, the Latina beauty shared another NSFW photo of herself, urging her followers to join the website OnlyFans.com for exclusive content. The snapshot itself was one of her hottest to date with Cortez rocking a dominatrix-inspired number.

In the provocative snapshot, the model sat on a bed with a white duvet cover and fun zebra-striped pillows in a bedroom that appeared to be in her home. She wore a huge smile on her face and the picture embodied fun. Cortez parted her long, dark locks off to the side, covering her left eye with portion of her hair. The world traveler wore a beautiful application of makeup that included smoky black eyeliner and mascara to match it. Adding a light blush and highlighter to her cheeks, the model accentuated her stunning features, completing the look with a light pink gloss.

The social media star showed off her gym-honed body in a scandalous outfit that came complete with a strappy top that didn’t even cover her chest. Cortez added a pair of rhinestone pasties in addition to a pair of leather panties to the ensemble as well. She wore more black leather material on her muscular thighs while covering up the rest of her legs with a pair of black over-the-knee boots. Miss BumBum included a leather whip in her hands to complete the NSFW outfit that has grabbed the attention of many of her 2 million-plus fans.

So far, the model’s followers have clicked the “like” button over 11,000 times while over 120 of them have added comments. Some fans couldn’t find the right words to express their emotions and used emoji instead while many others gushed over her figure. The majority of the comments were in Spanish with only a few Instgrammers using English.

“Love you kisses,” one follower commented, adding a series of flames and hearts to the end of their post.

“I love you more and more every day,” a second Instagram user chimed in along with a single heart-eye emoji.

“You are the best woman I have laid eyes on in a long time,” another added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another sexy outfit, that time a cropped Lionel Messi jersey and a thong. In her caption, she touched on the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing that together, the world was going to beat it.