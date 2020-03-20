Bethany Lily April Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Sheer Bodysuit

Blond bombshell Bethany Lily April stunned fans around the world on social media after she posted revealing new snapshots of herself on Friday, March 20. The British babe shared the sexy post on Instagram with her 2.3 million fans, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

In the slideshow, which consisted of two photos, the 23-year-old model was photographed outdoors as the sun set behind her, creating a beautiful backdrop. Bethany switched between two sultry poses as her long blond locks, which were styled in natural looking waves, cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She rocked a full face of makeup, which was clearly visible despite the orange hues that overtook the photo, that included foundation, a light brown lipstick, and eyeliner. What stole the show, however, was Bethany’s bodysuit that left barely anything to the imagination.

The one-piece, which featured a low neckline and two thin straps that went over Bethany’s shoulders, was designed with an interesting flame pattern. As the suit was also sheer, it had no trouble displaying the beauty’s full-figured assets and an ample amount of her cleavage. Part of the model’s flat midriff and her curvy hips were also exposed as the suit’s briefs were cut in a classic Brazilian style that provided just minimal coverage.

Bethany did not opt to accessorize the scandalous look as it was eye-catching enough on its own.

The beauty captioned the post with a string of fire emoji, expressing that she admired the sunset behind her. Additionally, she added several hashtags that revealed the photos were taken in Portugal, specifically at the Benagil Caves in Lagoa.

The seductive post was received with instant positivity and praise from tens of thousands of the stunner’s fans as it accumulated more than 16,000 likes in the first 25 minutes after going live. Furthermore, several hundred fans took to the comments section to voice their reactions on the post.

“You are the most beautiful detail in this photo, darling,” one romantic user commented.

“Stay safe queen, and have an absolutely amazing weekend,” a second well-wishing fan added.

“The sun is hot, but not as hot as you,” a third user chimed in.

“Everything you have been posting lately has been fire,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Bethany is no stranger to showing off her famous killer curves in tiny but bold garments. On March 18, the beauty shared a snap that exposed much of her body as she went naked under a pair of barely-there dark denim overalls, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 154,000 likes.