Devon Windsor Poses On A Palm Tree In Sexy Bikini Photos

Devon Windsor‘s recent Instagram uploads included a slideshow of the model posing on a palm tree in a tiny, zebra-print bikini. In the caption of the Instagram set, Devon revealed that she gave her 1.9 million followers what they wanted, part of which was swimsuit content.

In the first photo of the series, Devon stood tall on the branch, letting her platinum blond hair fly in the wind. Her swimsuit featured sky blue and white zebra stripes. She wore a strapless, bandeau bikini top and high-waisted bikini bottoms. The two-piece showed off the model’s tanned and toned abs and impressive six-pack. The hip-hugging bottoms also served to show off Devon’s long, lean legs.

The palm tree jutted out into the clear blue waters that served as the tropical background. The cerulean sky was dotted with puffy white clouds.

As she stood on the palm tree, Devon tilted her head, her hand on her neck. She wore dark, hexagonal sunglasses with a gold frame.

The second image was a more close-up shot of the model, who now straddled the palm tree. She put her hands between her legs and leaned forward, showing off even more of her sculpted physique. Her windswept hair fell over one shoulder in pin-straight strands. Fans could now see that she paired the bikini with dainty silver earrings and multiple bracelets on one wrist. Crystal-clear waves lapped up on the shore.

Devon laid down on the branch in the third picture, staring up at the sky behind her sunglasses. She wore a long, flowy blouse that spread out over the palm tree. She leaned back, flaunting her taut midriff.

Her followers flocked to the comments section and left her messages of adoration that included many emoji.

Some were here for her tresses.

“Love your hair,” one fan gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Others needed answers about the tropical locale.

“Where is this unbelievably beautiful beach located?” asked a follower, who included a heart-eye emoji.

Others still commented on her stunning look.

“Abs,” simply wrote a third user, followed by a string of hearts, smiley faces blowing kisses, and a flame emoji.

“Gorgeous!” exclaimed a fourth fan, punctuating her comment with several pink hearts.

