Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Black Corset & Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Ashley Alexiss turned up the heat to the max on Friday afternoon with a brand new post on her Instagram account. In a photo on her feed, the blond bombshell showed off her killer curves in a skintight, lacy corset paired with some Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Ashley posing in front of a light blue backdrop as light shined down on her from somewhere off-camera. Her tan skin looked bright and radiant under the beams of light as she showed off her body in a sexy little outfit.

Ashley’s look included a black, strapless corset top with demi-cut bra cups. The top sat low on her busty chest, just barely containing her ample cleavage. Beneath the cups, criss-crossed strings tied down her stomach. The top also featured lace panels over her flat tummy, which exposed even more skin and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Ashley paired the corset with some acid-wash, curvy denim Daisy Dukes with frayed ends. The tight shorts hugged her curvy hips closely and put the model’s thighs on display. The waistband came up above her hips to further accentuate her figure.

Ashley finished off the look with a white, long-sleeved button-down, which she left completely open to show off her outfit. The sleeves were rolled up to her elbows. The blond babe also rocked a black choker necklace and silver cuff earrings to add an edgy feel. She sported a full face of makeup, including pink blush, bright highlighter, light pink eyeshadow, and a light pink color on her full lips. The model styled her long, blond hair in luscious curls that were pushed to one side.

Ashley posed with her legs slightly crossed and one hip cocked to the side. She arched her back and ran her hands through her hair as she parted her lips for the camera.

Ashley’s post garnered more than 6,900 likes and just over 60 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You have a wonderful body, lady,” one fan said.

“You a very beautiful woman! Love your posts!” another user added with a red heart.

Ashley has proven time and again that she can pull off any look with ease. Earlier this week, she went for a more elegant style in a floor-length purple gown that sent her fans into a frenzy.