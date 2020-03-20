Pauline Tantot Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Cropped Cardigan

The French model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, March 20, French model Pauline Tantot uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3.4 million followers to enjoy.

In the sizzling snap, the 25-year-old stunner posed on a rumpled white sheet in front of a concrete fence. Pauline sat, leaning back, and propped herself up with her arms. She turned her head slightly to gaze directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips. Pauline opted to go braless while wearing an unbuttoned, multi-colored, short-sleeved cardigan from the clothing brand Dolls Kill. She also sported a pair of low-rise gray sweatpants. The risque ensemble showcased her incredible cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Pauline accessorized the casual outfit with a delicate gold necklace.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in braided pigtails and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation appeared to be asking her followers to let her know what plans they had in store for the day.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer Pauline’s question, with many seemingly referencing how their daily lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nothing, I’m bored and there’s no NBA to watch and you can’t go outside and play,” wrote one commenter.

“Quarantined but still going for runs,” added another Instagram user.

Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look so beautiful can’t take my eyes off of you,” gushed a fan, adding a string of smiling face and fire emoji to the comment.

“[You] are a goddess,” chimed in a different devotee.

Pauline engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 116,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fit physique on Instagram. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a provocative photo, in which she wore a skimpy bikini adorned with a butterfly print. That post has been liked over 280,000 times since it was shared.