Jade Grobler Sizzles In Strapless Crop Top & Mini Skirt In New Instagram Snap

South African-Australian bombshell Jade Grobler treated her 924,000 Instagram followers today to a brand new snap. The 22-year-old model slipped into a daring all-black outfit that perfectly showcased her stunning physique as she enjoyed a glass of cocktail.

In the sultry snap, Jade was photographed in a restaurant somewhere in Gold Coast, Australia. She sat on a wooden chair with her legs crossed, while holding a glass of liquor in one hand. She looked at the camera with a smile on her face.

The stunner rocked a black strapless crop top with a low-cut neckline that exposed ample cleavage. The garment was form-fitting, highlighting all of her curves. She sported a body-hugging mini skirt in the same color that reached just above her thighs, giving her fans a good look at her toned legs.

Jade kept her blond hair down and parted to the side, its straight strands hanging over her back. She wore a fresh makeup look that consisted of filled-in eyebrows that framed her face, a thick coat of mascara, and some pink color on her lips. The model sported her usual pendant necklace and a string bracelet as her accessories.

The latest snapshot has racked up over 22,000 likes and more than 320 comments within nine hours of being live on the social media site. Most of her fans couldn’t get enough of the photo and flocked to the comments section to drop gushing messages. Some others commented simply with a trail of emoji.

While many are ecstatic with Jade’s new post, some were not so happy with her being out in public. With the Coronavirus disease spreading like wildfire, a fan expressed his concern, suggesting she should be at least “1.5 meters away” from other people.

“Hello Jade, you look amazing. Whatever you wear, you just look gorgeous! It would be nice to meet you one day,” a follower commented on the post.

“I am literally obsessed with you, and you look nice in this picture. You make that dress look good. Amazing skin color and body,” another admirer gushed.

“You are so beautiful. I cannot wait for the next picture, but you have to be safe. Staying indoors is the best thing to do right now,” a third social media user wrote.

“Flawless beauty,” a fourth fan added.

Just a day ago, Jade has posted another tantalizing pic, wherein she enjoyed a day at the beach, rocking a white two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her killer figure. As of recent, the previous post gained over 35,000 likes and almost 400 comments.