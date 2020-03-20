Cindy Prado Struts Her Stuff On Miami Streets In Revealing Cut-Out Swimsuit

Model Cindy Prado put her fabulous curves on display in her recent social media share. The beauty not only flaunted her figure for her Instagram followers, she also gave the residents of Miami a look at it as she strutted her stuff in a revealing cut-out bathing suit.

Cindy’s swimsuit was a bright tangerine color, making it hard to miss. The color made her bronze skin pop in the outside light. It featured two sexy cut-out sections — an oval-shaped one above her breasts and a larger one below her breasts that showed a good deal of her tummy and lower abdomen. The back of the suit also had a wide opening that showing plenty of skin. The sexy number also had high-cut legs and a cheeky bottom, putting her booty on display. Cindy paired the swimsuit with white trainers and white crew socks. She also wore a pair sunglasses.

The stunner’s update consisted of seven snapshots that saw her walking on a street in Miami. She did not disclose where the photo were taken, but it appeared to be a nice, sunny day.

Five of the images caught Cindy from the front in different poses. Two captured her entire body as she walked across the street with a shopping bag over her shoulder. Three other front shots saw her from a closer angle, giving her fans a better look at her incredible figure in the bathing suit. In one of the pictures, she tugged on the bottom of the suit while she stood with one hip out to the side, flaunting her curvy hips and toned thighs.

Two of the pictures saw the model from behind at a slight side angle. One of the photos showed all of her body as she walked while looking over her shoulder at the camera. The other rear view photo saw her standing still as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Cindy explained in the caption that the photo wasn’t taken taken today, adding that her suit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Many of her fans seemed happy that she shared the pictures, and poured on the compliments.

“Wow you are amazing,” one admirer told her.

“Looking bright and beautiful!” said a second follower.

“Damn Cindy you are phenomenal,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You look stunning as always,” commented a fourth fan.

Earlier in the week, Cindy wowed her fans when she showcased her curves in a tie-dye bikini.